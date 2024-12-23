MADISON – For the first time in over a year, Wisconsin is poised to have a new Department of Natural Resources secretary.

Governor Tony Evers Monday appointed Karen Hyun to the position, which has been vacant since previous secretary Adam Payne resigned in October of 2023 to care for his aging parents after just 10 months in office.

“Dr. Hyun’s extensive science background and expertise working in fish and wildlife, shoreline restoration, and coastal management and resilience will make her a great asset to the Department of Natural Resources and to our administration,” said Governor Evers. “Having spent most of her career working in environmental policy, Dr. Hyun brings a wealth of experience navigating many of the issues the department is charged with managing every day, and I’m so excited for her to get started.”



“I’m honored to accept this appointment from Governor Evers to lead the DNR,” said Hyun. “Wisconsin is known for its abundance of natural resources, wildlife, and outdoor recreation opportunities, and I have spent much of my life dedicated to understanding, conserving, and promoting the natural resources and spaces that we all know and love. I look forward to working alongside the dedicated DNR staff to ensure that Wisconsin’s ecosystems, wildlife, natural spaces, and resources remain accessible, safe, and available for generations of Wisconsinites to come.”

Hyun has most recently served as the chief of staff of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) since 2021.

Governor Evers has acknowledged the DNR secretary position has proven difficult to fill given uncertainty over whether the Republican-controlled state senate will approve the appointee. In 2023, over half of the policy-setting Natural Resources Board appointees were rejected by the senate.

Assuming Hyun’s appointment is approved, she will take over the DNR secretary role January 27th.

