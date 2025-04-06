MILWAUKEE — The next phase for packing the artifacts and exhibits at the Milwaukee Public Museum means the temporary closure of a popular attraction.

The museum’s Asia Gallery will start its closure on April 7, with museum staff using the gallery as a “staging area while they deinstall a small percentage of items on exhibit throughout the Museum. The artifacts and specimens that are removed will be inventoried, organized, and prepared for display in the new museum’s exhibit gallery Living in a Dynamic World — an entire floor full of immersive scenes that depict people, plants, and animals found across different landscapes”.

During these closures, visitors can take virtual tours of the Asia gallery and the third-floor mezzanine.

The six remaining galleries on the third floor — Africa, Arctic, Crossroads of Civilization, Middle and South America, Pacific Islands, and Living Oceans — will stay open to the public.

The museum’s Pre-Columbian America mezzanine above the third floor will permanently close for full exhibit deinstallation while the Asia gallery is temporarily closed. This exhibition contains pottery and metal objects from pre-colonial Central and South America and the Caribbean.

Previous Reporting: Milwaukee Public Museum is getting a huge transformation

The new museum is scheduled to open in early 2027.