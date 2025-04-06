MOMENCE, Ill. — Johnsonville is recalling over 22,000 pounds of its cheddar bratwurst product that may be contaminated with hard plastic.

The cheddar bratwursts found in 19-oz. sealed firm tray packages contain five pieces of Johnsonville Brats Cheddar Bratwurst with the package code “B9FOD” that were produced on February 5, 2025.

The recalled products were sold across multiple states including Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service received two consumer complaints of finding hard plastic material found in the bratwurst. So far, there have been no confirmed injuries from consuming the brats.

The FSIS recommends that anyone who has the purchased brats in their refrigerators or freezers not consume them, and either throw them away or return them to where they were purchased.