MADISON, Wis. — Funeral services were held Saturday for 14-year-old Rubi Patricia Vergara, one of three people killed in the Dec. 16 shootings at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison.

Family and friends gathered at the Gunderson Funeral Home to remember Vergara and share stories from her life. Her Uncle, Andy Remus, invited people to share in his family’s joy as well as their grief.

Remus said, “If something is funny about a memory that is said about Rubi, laugh and if you need to clap in confirmation, clap. If this is truly a celebration of life, then let’s do it.”

He said that joking and laughing at good memories and funny stories is one of the ways his family is coping with Vergara’s loss.

Remus added that his family doesn’t harbor any ill will towards the shooter, Natalie Rupnow, or her family and offered his condolences.

“We hold no bitterness or unforgiveness towards 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow. They lost a daughter too.”

Remus said that he and his family were astounded by the amount of support they have received from the community in Madison. He noted both the funeral services and grave site were donated to the family and said he was touched by Governor Evers visit.

Services for Services for Erin West, the 42-year-old teacher who was also killed in the shooting, will be held Monday.