No Giannis, No Dame no problem for the Milwaukee Bucks tonight as they beat the Washington Wizards 112-101. Bobby Portis carried the offensive load as he scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win including six three pointers. Khris Middleton returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench since returning from injury and scored 18 points including four threes. The Bucks are back in action Monday to take on the Bulls. Justin García and Brandon Sneide broke down the win during Bucks Talk.