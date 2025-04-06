SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A former Sun Prairie middle school teacher faces 14 years in prison for filming students in the bathroom.

37-year-old Matthew Quaglieri of Sun Prairie pled guilty to felony possession of child pornography in January.

According to federal investigators, Sun Prairie Police responded to Prairie View Middle School in October of 2022 to complaints of Quaglieri recording students “as they were using the urinals in the school bathrooms. Agents searched Quaglieri’s iPad and found videos of at least 39 minors using the urinals. Quaglieri admitted that he had been recording boys in the school bathrooms at the middle school for four to five years”.

At sentencing, Judge William Conley characterized Quaglieri’s conduct as “predatory and abhorrent”, finding that nothing Quaglieri said at sentencing showed that he had an understanding about his conduct.

Quaglieri’s prison sentence will be followed by 25 years of supervised release.