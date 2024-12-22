MILWAUKEE — The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) will start 2025 with a temporary new leader as the agency continues its search for a permanent replacement for Willie Hines.

The Housing Authority has named Kenneth Barbeau as Interim Secretary-Executive Director. He’ll take over leading HACM’s operations after Willie Hines retires Jan. 1.

Barbeau has been with HACM since 1999, serving most recently as the chief operating officer of program services. In that role he’s overseen programs focused on employment, education, healthcare, senior and disabled services, and financial literacy; as well as the Housing Authority’s Section 8 program and public safety department.

“As commissioners, we are steadfast in our commitment to providing safe, affordable housing and enhancing the quality of life for our residents across the City of Milwaukee,” Charlotte Hayslett, recently elected Chair of the HACM Board of Commissioners said in a statement. “That includes ensuring a smooth transition of leadership as we search for a new Secretary-Executive Director.”

Thursday’s press release also announced the resignation of Deputy Director Fernando Aniban on Feb. 21. Aniban has been with HACM since 2009, initially serving as Chief Financial Officer from October 2009 to 2022. HACM did not provide a reason for Aniban’s resignation.

The CFO’s departure follows that of controversial leader Willie Hines, who announced his retirement earlier this month, and a scathing federal report that designates the Housing Authority as “Troubled.” The Department of Housing and Urban Development found inaccurate financial reporting to be one of several types of ongoing mismanagement at HACM.

Advocacy group Common Ground has been working with public housing residents amid complaints of deplorable living conditions and unreliable leadership. Common Ground released a statement in support of both staffing changes on Friday:

“We welcome the opportunity to work with Interim Director Barbeau,” Kevin Solomon, Common Ground Associate Organizer said in the press release. “We hope that he will be collaborative, transparent, and prioritize residents. We are pleased that the new HACM Board has put an interim in place so there is time for a national search to find a highly qualified, caring director.”