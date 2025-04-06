Whether you know her from Wisconsin’s Midday News or her time on TV, Jessica Tighe has been reporting the news for over 20 years. Today on WTMJ Conversations, she joins WTMJ’s Libby Collins to talk about her entire news career, from her first job to her time on the radio. She talks about her most memorable stories, the interview that got away, her appearance in a movie about the Packers, and so much more. It’s all ahead on this newsworthy edition of WTMJ Conversations!

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LIBBY COLLINS: I want to explore a little bit about your role in a movie. Tell us how that all came about.

JESSICA TIGHE: Well, I don’t know if there’s a role. I don’t technically know if I made the cut. It’s called Green and Gold. It’s a movie about the Packers. We’ve actually done a lot on Wisconsin midday news on it just because I knew the ins and outs of this. So, during our time in Door County when we were up there and I saw they were looking for extras for this movie related to the Packers, well, I’m a huge Packers fan, so I thought, well, how fun is that. I’m not really into the acting side of it, that’s not me, but I love the background, the production of it all. And I thought, what an experience. So, I got scenes shot at the Blue Ox with Craig T. Nelson from Coach, and scenes at a couple other places as well. And I have no idea if I’m actually in the movie, but if I am, I’ll probably be like blurry in the back.

LIBBY COLLINS: Was there one interview subject that you thought you were going to get and for whatever reason you didn’t?

JESSICA TIGHE: Donald Trump. So, this goes back, this was before he was president. This was back in the Apprentice days, and it’s wild to think about because there were murmurings that he could run for president. And people thought it was a joke at the time, now to look back, no. But people thought it was a joke because people thought, what, this business guy, the man on the Apprentice. So, I was like, let’s get him on.

So, we ended up having Trump booked at the time, and then something happened and he had to cancel. But I always think back to that, because that’s just so funny because that was at a time when we thought that isn’t going to really happen.