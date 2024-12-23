PEWAUKEE – Anna Terrian loves basketball.

“I was dribbling a basketball before I could walk,” Anna laughed. “I just fell in love with it.”

The Pewaukee High School senior plays basketball at a high level while also living with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). She was diagnosed in 2023.

“I wasn’t feeling well so my mom took me to a walk-in clinic,” she explained. “I had a blood sugar of 600. The rest is history.”

A typical blood sugar level is 80.

Click to donate to Anna’s Hooping for Type 1 Diabetes event

When someone lives with T1D, their body stops producing insulin—a hormone essential to turning food into energy. Managing the disease takes constant discipline which means monitoring blood-sugar levels, administering insulin, and carefully balancing those insulin doses with diet and activity. Even with a strict regimen, people with T1D may still experience dangerously high or low blood-glucose levels that can, in extreme cases, be life threatening.

Anna has learned to successfully live (and play) with T1D. Next fall, she and her sister will play for the Michigan State Spartans.

“Everyday is different, but it’s going well. Just having a community and a support system helps me succeed everyday with T1D.”