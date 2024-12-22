MILWAUKEE — A person died after a crash involving a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus on Milwaukee’s East Side on Saturday.

It happened around 12:35 a.m. Dec. 21 at the intersection of Oakland and Locust.

Milwaukee Police said a vehicle was speeding when it entered the intersection and struck an MCTS bus that had the right of way.

The 37-year-old driver of the car died at the crash.

The bus driver and two passengers on the bus suffered varying degrees of injuries, but none were life-threatening. The bus driver and one passenger were taken to the hospital.

This incident comes after an MCTS bus crashed into a tree earlier this month, and two other deadly crashes involving an MCTC bus happened in April.

Anyone with any information on Saturday’s crash is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.