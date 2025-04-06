WAUKESHA, WI.– Three juveniles are in custody after authorizes say they were caught shooting a BB gun at passing cars on I-94 the night of April 6th.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says they received multiple 911 calls just before 6 p.m. reporting a group of individuals in a vehicle firing what appeared to be a BB gun at other drivers near County Highway P. All three were arrested.

According to the Waukesha Police Department’s scanner audio:

“Westbound ​94 ​from ​Grandview. ​Westbound ​94 ​from ​Grandview. ​There’s ​a ​smaller ​gray ​sedan ​that’s ​shooting ​BB ​guns ​at ​other ​vehicles. ​Some ​BBs ​had ​hit ​the ​reporting ​party’s ​vehicles, ​and ​they’re ​now ​pointing ​at ​another.”

Deputies quickly tracked down the suspect vehicle, pulled it over without incident, and found a BB gun inside. No one was injured and there was no reported damage. The highway was shut down for approximately 42 minutes after the car was stopped.

The Waukesha Sherriff’s office is recommending two charges of disorderly conduct for two individuals involved and have been referred to the juvenile justice system. The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation and urging parents to speak with their children about the risks and legal consequence of misusing replica firearms.