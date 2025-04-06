WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis.– A boating accident on the Wisconsin River has left one man dead and another still missing after their small boat capsized on April 3rd, near the Kilbourn Dam.

Wisconsin Dells Police say the boat was carrying three people when it overturned in the choppy waters just south of the dam. One person was able to swim to shore and was treated by emergency responders. Two others — 75 year-old Luis Di Filippo and 20-year-old Francesco Di Filippo, both from Chicago — were reported missing.

Rescue crews from several local and state agencies launched an intensive search using sonar equipment, drones, and boats. On Friday around noon, searchers recovered Luis Di Filippo’s body from the rivers. The search for Francesco continues as of April 5, with teams focusing on shoreline sweeps and drone surveillance. Strong currents and high water levels have made recovery efforts more difficult.

Authorities are also reminding the public to be extra cautious on the water and to always wear life jackets, especially with the river levels expected to rise.