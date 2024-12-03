MILWAUKEE – A well known east side restaurant with seven James Beard award nominations will close its doors at the end of 2024.

“Ardent was a passion project and a dream of mine,” Carlisle told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “Eleven years is a long ride. It’s time for me to enjoy life and spend time with my family.”

Ardent, a tasting room and restaurant, first opened in 2013. Carlisle announced the closure on Instagram:

Ardent was Milwaukee’s first tasting room when it opened, but shut down briefly earlier this year due to lagging business. It reopened in May with a new emphasis on casual dining.

“(The restaurant scene) can be a bit of a struggle,” Carlisle admitted. “It’s not an industry for the faint of heart. It’s very demanding (and) there’s a lot of risk.”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: