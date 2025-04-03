MILWAUKEE — Should parents be held responsible for the deaths of their children when the circumstances involve withholding life-saving medical treatment or exposing them to unlocked, loaded firearms in the house?

Recently in Texas, the parents of a child who died from measles told The Atlantic that they wouldn’t recommend the vaccine to other families, even after the death of their own child.

In Michigan, a couple is serving a 10-15 year prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter, for their role in their son’s killing of four students at his high school. Their conviction was the first of its kind in the nation.

A new Netflix series, Adolescence, explores what happens in a family after a horrific murder, how it relates to the issues of male isolation and violence, and the roles that parents play in their children’s lives.

What are the limits to parental responsibility and where is the line when it comes to criminal prosecution?

In Episode 6 of the You Need to Listen Podcast, Kristin Brey and Steve Scaffidi explore the perils of parenting in the age of unrestricted access to social media and the internet and the rise of school shootings, in a country where individual freedoms often seem to trump common sense.

Kristin Brey is the host of Spanning the State, 1 -3 p.m., Monday through Friday on Newsradio 620WTMJ.

Steve Scaffidi is the host of the Political Power Hour, 9 – 10 a.m., Monday through Friday on Newsradio 620WTMJ.

