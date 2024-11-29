MILWAUKEE — One person died and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash overnight.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 29 near 65th St. and West Main St.

The driver was a 25-year-old male from Chicago. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said he died of injuries at Froedtert Hospital hours later. A 32-year-old passenger suffered non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee Police said the driver was speeding, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree.

The investigation is ongoing.

This was the second fatal traffic accident in Milwaukee heading into the long holiday weekend after a woman died in a rollover crash on Thanksgiving.