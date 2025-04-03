MILWAUKEE — A majority of adults oppose impeaching judges and believe the president must follow Supreme Court decisions, according to the latest Marquette Law School national survey.

70% of adults surveyed say judges should not be impeached for ruling against President Donald Trump’s spending freezes and agency closures. 83% say the president must obey rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Overall approval for the Supreme Court increased to 54% in March — the highest it’s been since 2022. The Supreme Court is also drawing more attention, with 25% of adults saying they heard a lot about the Supreme Court in the last month compared to 17% in January.

Partisan difference, however, remains strong on individual court opinions. For example, 65% of Republicans favor and 86% of Democrats oppose the 2024 ruling decision that held that presidents have broad immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts as president. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision from 2022 remains an exception, with a majority of 62% from either party opposing the decision.