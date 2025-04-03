MILWAUKEE — WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx joined TMJ4 News At Noon on March 20, 2025, with two Top Chef stories.

First, a chat with the Wisconsin native competing on Top Chef this season – Chef Kat Turner of Sturgeon Bay.

Second, an update on last season’s Top Chef finalist – Chef Dan Jacobs – who is hosting his annual benefit full of Top Chef alumni!

Learn more about creative chef Kat Turner and how she reacted to almost getting eliminated on this season’s very first episode of “Top Chef: Destination Canada”!

Taste creations by many Top Chef alumni at the Dim Sum Give Some event. Hosted by Chefs Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, this benefit event lets you get up close to talented chefs to enjoy delicious food and raise money to help cure Kennedy’s Disease on Sunday, April 13 at Milwaukee’s Italian Community Center.

Catch up on past episodes of the What’s On Tap podcast to hear more local stories about culture and creativity.