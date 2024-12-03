MILWAUKEE – Saturday will be intense in Milwaukee! The Santa Cycle Rampage is taking place ahead of an epic match-up between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the Wisconsin Badgers at Fiserv Forum. Badgers, Eagles, and Santa’s oh my!

The annual Santa Cycle Rampage is this weekend in Milwaukee! Friend of the show @LoriNickel will be participating. The real question is, will she ask @CoachShakaSmart or @GregGard a question in full regalia? pic.twitter.com/ZFNDYNEnIs — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) December 3, 2024

“More than 1,200 people have registered − as of Monday afternoon − for the Santa Cycle Rampage, a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Bike Fed. The 12-mile route is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and likely will end for most cyclists at 11:30 a.m.,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Lori Nickel wrote. Lori discussed her column on WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday.

The route brings the Santas near Fiserv Forum before the state of the basketball game at 12:30pm.

WISCONSIN’S TOP HEADLINES FOR DECEMBER 3, 2024:

READ: Five cars set on fire in Milwaukee arson case