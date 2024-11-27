FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A former student resource officer in Kewauskum gets jail time for beastiality. Steven Rosales of Campbellsport was sentenced to 2 years in jail on November 26 after pleading guilty to felony charges of engaging in sexual acts with his dogs in September.

The full criminal complaint can be viewed here. Content Warning: the details of the criminal complaint are highly graphic.

Police discovered photos and text messages of the actions while investigating Rosales for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student at the Kewaskum high school where he previously served as an SRO. He’s charged with 3 felonies in that case, including sexual misconduct by school staff.

Rosales posted $40,000 cash bond in that case, but is being transferred to the Fond du Lac County jail to serve his sentence in the current judgment. He’s due back in court for sentencing in the sexual misconduct case on January 31, 2025.