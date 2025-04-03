MILWAUKEE — Senior facilities director for Milwaukee Public Schools Sean Kane has been immediately removed from his position in the district. This comes as the district and Milwaukee Health Department continues to work to remove lead dust from MPS schools.

Kane worked within MPS for 25 years and in 2021, was hired as the senior facilities director without the required architecture license. He didn’t renew his license until three years later, in July 2024, after someone filed a complaint with the state.

With Kane’s removal, MPS Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius says the district will search for a new facilities director.

“In the interim, I am pleased to announce that two extraordinary leaders will help us as we continue the remediation process,” said Dr. Cassellius. “Michael Mannan, Director of MHD’s Home Environmental Health division, will be working with the district full-time. He brings more than 25 years of experience in code enforcement, lead risk assessment, and environmental hazard mitigation. He is certified in both lead and asbestos inspection and abatement and previously served as a lead risk assessor for five years with MHD. In the meantime I have asked Mike Turza to come back and lead as the interim facilities director until we find someone full time.”

Throughout the district’s spring break between March 24 and 28, MPS and MHD have been working to clean three schools including Starms Early Childhood Learning Center, LaFollette School, and Fernwood Montessori.

Interim Chief School Administration Officer Michael Harris says that crews have been working non-stop to make sure that all three buildings are cleaned to make sure both students and faculty are not at risk to exposure of the lead dust.

“We want to make sure we are meeting the highest expectations for our students to return to those buildings,” said Harris. “Our parents have made it loud and clear that they expect us to meet the guidelines that have been set forth by MHD and we’re excited to meet those expectations.”

To fully address parents concerns, MPS and MHD will host an online open house meeting on Thursday April 10th at 6p.m. to give the most up-to-date information on lead dust remediation as cleanup for lead dust continues in Milwaukee Public Schools.

As testing for lead dust continues in MPS buildings, federal employees working to help MHD were no longer available to help.

Milwaukee Health Department commissioner Dr. Mike Totoraitis said the help from federal experts with extensive knowledge of lead mitigation was crucial in helping put together plans to remove lead dust from the schools.

Totoraitis learned that MHD would no longer be getting help from federal employees in an email that was sent to him on Tuesday.

“Twice a week or three times a week, we would be in contact with their experts trying to take what we were learning from the field, at the schools with the children that we screened and bring that information back to the CDC,” said Totoraitis. “These experts in their respective sections in the CDC or Health and Human Services are some of the best and brightest in our country on these specific issues. So from this point and what I’m understanding, there aren’t any lead experts at the CDC anymore.”

Totoraitis says MHD is still working with a health official in Madison to help advise with on-going remediation and will still be submitting requests with the federal government to bring more people in to help with the lead-crisis at Milwaukee Public Schools.



