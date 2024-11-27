MILWAUKEE — In a largely symbolic vote, Marquette University’s Academic Senate sent the message of “no confidence” in the university’s Executive Leadership team.

The vote on the resolution on November 25 comes from concerns that the Executive Leadership team, made up of newly announced President Dr. Kimo Ah Yun and Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Joel Pogodzinski, has not addressed the concerns of budget priorities and transparency in decision making expressed in recent weeks by faculty and academic departments.

Chair of the Academic Senate Dr. Paul Gasser tells WTMJ that they are “asking for a stronger voice in decisions that will affect the quality of a Marquette education”.

Marquette’s Board of Trustees maintains its full support for the Executive Leadership team.