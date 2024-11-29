DENMARK, Wis. — A pedestrian died in the Village of Denmark after being struck by two cars late Thursday night.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a 27-year-old man was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of I-43 near State Hwy. 96.

At 10:23 p.m., a 37-year-old woman from Port Washington driving a Honda Odyssey on southbound I-43 collided with the man. Then a 50-year-old man from Illinois driving a Tesla sedan struck him.

The 27-year-old died of injuries at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Another deadly car accident on Thanksgiving happened in Milwaukee when a woman died in a rollover crash.