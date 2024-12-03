UPDATED at 1:56pm on December 3: Milwaukee Police have located Daking Garrett and Damarcus Garrett, and they are both safe. The Milwaukee Police Department thanks everyone for their assistance in this matter.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need help finding a missing 11 year old from Milwaukee. Daking Garrett was last seen on December 2 around 8:00 p.m. near N. Julia Street and W. Auer Street on Milwaukee’s north side.

Garrett is described as an African American male that is 5 feet tall, weighing 100 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair styled in medium dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a cream hooded sweatshirt with a teddy bear design on the back, blue jeans, and black and red ADIDAS shoes.

Daking Garrett. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Garrett might be with his brother Damarcus Garrett. Damarcus is described as 14-years-old African American male, who is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair styled in a ponytail. Damarcus was last seen wearing a black vinyl jacket, black jeans, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Milwaukee Police District Five at 414-935-7252