UPDATED at 1:56pm on December 3: Milwaukee Police have located Daking Garrett and Damarcus Garrett, and they are both safe. The Milwaukee Police Department thanks everyone for their assistance in this matter.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need help finding a missing 11 year old from Milwaukee. Daking Garrett was last seen on December 2 around 8:00 p.m. near N. Julia Street and W. Auer Street on Milwaukee’s north side.
Garrett is described as an African American male that is 5 feet tall, weighing 100 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair styled in medium dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a cream hooded sweatshirt with a teddy bear design on the back, blue jeans, and black and red ADIDAS shoes.
Garrett might be with his brother Damarcus Garrett. Damarcus is described as 14-years-old African American male, who is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair styled in a ponytail. Damarcus was last seen wearing a black vinyl jacket, black jeans, and black Nike shoes.
Anyone with information should contact Milwaukee Police District Five at 414-935-7252