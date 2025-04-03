MILWAUKEE – Matt Arnold isn’t tipping his hand.

The Brewers GM and Senior Vice President played coy on WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News when he was asked about something his boss, owner Mark Attanasio, had said earlier this week.

While speaking at an event at Carroll University, Attanasio said the team had scheduled a bullpen session with a free agent pitcher represented by super-agent Scott Boras, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Giving a talk at Carroll University this afternoon (go Pios), Brewers owner Mark Attanasio mentioned that he was talking with agent Scott Boras in recent days, and an unsigned Boras client will be throwing a bullpen for the Brewers to watch. pic.twitter.com/EkC6mCXmPB — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) April 2, 2025

So what gives, Matt? Who’s the player??

“There are a lot of names out there. I’ve got a long list,” Arnold laughed. “Look, we’re always trying to get better. (Attanasio) and I talk everyday. We’re always on the lookout and we have a number of guys on the radar to help us today and in the future.”

That’s the most we could get from Arnold.

In his article, MJS reporter Curt Hogg listed a couple of possibilities including Spencer Turnbull, Joe Kelley and former slugger-turned-pitcher Joey Gallo.