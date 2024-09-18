LOMIRA – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the former Village of Lomira Fire Chief Keith Jomas, and is requesting theft and misconduct in public office charges against him.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office Wednesday, Joas is alleged to have utilized his position within the Village of Lomira to obtain items for personal use using taxpayer funds.

“Detectives, in collaboration with the Village of Lomira, analyzed financial records, conducted a thorough investigation, and determined that these charges were appropriate in this case,” said the statement in part.

Officials charges have not been filed against Joas.

