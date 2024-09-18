WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Nathan Hale High School in West Allis was evacuated on Wednesday morning for what local police described as an “incident.” Details are sparse at this point in the investigation, but according to a Facebook post from the West Allis Police Department, authorities are at the school to investigate.

Students seen congregating on the football field at Nathan Hale High School in West Allis after being evacuated due to a threat against students earlier in the day. September 18th, 2024. Image Credit: Mariam Mackar, TMJ4 News

There have not been any injuries reported at this stage of the investigation. This drew a widescale police response from across the West Allis area.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.