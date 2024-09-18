WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Nathan Hale High School in West Allis was evacuated on Wednesday morning for what local police described as an “incident.” Details are sparse at this point in the investigation, but according to a Facebook post from the West Allis Police Department, authorities are at the school to investigate.
There have not been any injuries reported at this stage of the investigation. This drew a widescale police response from across the West Allis area.
This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.