MILWAUKEE – As the Brewers march toward the playoffs, tickets for the first round of the postseason will go on sale Friday, Sept. 20th at 10am, according to the team.

But proactive fans can take advantage of an advanced sale of first-round tickets by showing up at a Drive-Thru Postseason Prep Rally at American Family Field beginning at 6a on Friday.

“It makes such a huge difference to the players and the energy in the ballpark (when the stadium is full),” chief operating officer Marti Wronski told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “Stop by on your way to work, we’re selling early (from 6a-10a).”

Along with the advanced ticket sales (to the first round games), the team is also giving away a free Brewers car flag and Johnsonville bratwursts.

“Only in Wisconsin do we eat brats between 6a and 9am,” Wronski joked.

Hall of famer Robin Yount, manager Pat Murphy, Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver and other local sports figures will be on hand for the Prep Rally, the team said.

The post-season celebration comes on the heels of the passing of Hank the Ballpark Pup. Wronski’s family had adopted Hank after he relocated to Milwaukee.

“He was our buddy,” she said. “Hank carried a little magic. We all know it takes a little magic (to win a championship).”

WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News will have plenty of coverage of the Brewers Prep Rally on Friday 6a-9am.

