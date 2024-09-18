BRILLION – Schools are closed today in the Calumet County City of Brillion, after police say a threat was made online alluding to a “potential shooting up” of a school.

“The police have already been able to determine the juvenile individual responsible and that the threat itself was not credible through their investigation,” the school district said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Please know that the District will be advocating that the individual responsible be held accountable for their actions to the fullest extent.”

Below is the full statement on the threat from police:

The district added the threat Wednesday was unrelated to a separate threat against a Brillion middle school last Friday.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.