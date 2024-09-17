JEFFERSON – East Elementary School in the City of Jefferson is closed until further notice following an overnight fire.

The Jefferson School District says classes will be canceled for Tuesday at the school, while all other schools remain open as scheduled.

Jefferson Fire officials tell our news partners at WISC-TV in Madison that the cause of the fire is unknown, but that it started in the generator room in the basement.

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.