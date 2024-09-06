WAUKESHA, Wis. — Authorities have identified the 63-year-old man whose body was pulled from the Fox River near the Riverwalk trail in Frame Park on Thursday.

As first reported by The Waukesha Freeman, the body recovered from the river was Scott W. Yehle. Few details are known about exactly how or when he died, but a local couple first spotted the body and alerted crew members from the City of Waukesha Forestry. They called for backup from the Waukesha Fire Department, which recovered the body.

When the body was first discovered, the individual was reportedly shirtless, just wearing shorts. Other articles of clothing were found on the shore nearby. There weren’t any signals of physical trauma on the body that could’ve caused concern for foul play.

Authorities say the body was discovered on Thursday, September 5 at 9:38 a.m. CST, roughly 400 feet south of Moreland Blvd.

There are no further details available at this stage of the investigation, but if you have information that may assist Waukesha investigators, you cal call the Waukesha Police Department at 1-262-524-3831.

This is a developing news story. If further details are revealed, an update and/or follow-up may be issued.

