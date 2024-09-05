UPDATE at 3:25 p.m. CST on Sept. 5, 2024: The three Milwaukee police officers who were hurt during a shooting on the city’s northwest side are in stable condition and their injuries were non-life-threatening, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman confirmed in a press briefing on Thursday afternoon. The lone suspect in this shooting allegedly fired at the officers when confronted for outstanding warrants.

According to Chief Norman, officers with the MPD’s Special Investigations Division were on the 5300 block of N. 91 St., seeking the suspect out at an apartment building around 10:15 a.m. CST. Chief Norman said their goal was to confront the suspect and de-escalate the situation before it got out of hand.

The unnamed suspect, a 35-year-old man, had warrants out for Felony Possession of a Firearm, Domestic Violence (False Imprisonment) and Sexual Assault.

Milwaukee Police say the suspect began to fire a handgun with an extended magazine at the police officers around 11:38 a.m. CST. The MPD police officers returned fire and injured the suspect, who was treated at a nearby hospital for non-fatal wounds and remains in custody. Charges are being submitted to the District Attorney’s office.

Chief Norman said four police officers will go on administrative leave while the MPD Homicide Unit investigates the situation. The three injured police officers are a 43-year-old man with 19 years of law enforcement service, a 39-year-old man with 19 years of law enforcement experience and a 44-year-old man with 21 years of law enforcement experience.

Two firearms with illegal extended clips were recovered from the suspect. Authorities do not believe there are any other suspects connected to this incident, but they are still seeking witnesses from inside the apartment building who might have further information that would contribute to their investigation.

For Chief Norman, this was another example of gun violence targeted at police officers in the wake of similar incidents in Dallas and Phoenix.

“Across the country, we have just seen a number of different incidents involving officers being fired upon,” Chief Norman said. “Firearms [being] used in this way are unacceptable. We as a community need to surround our law enforcement, but also those who are doing right in this community, and disown, and have a very serious message for those who use firearms in this inappropriate way: This is unacceptable.”

That sentiment was echoed by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who pleaded for people to ‘do something different’ about the gun violence in Milwaukee communities and across the country.

”Even though the officers were injured here, this wasn’t just an attack on them. It was an attack on the entire Milwaukee Police Department. It was an attack on the entire city of Milwaukee. This was an attack on everybody in this community who wants to have safety in our community; who believe in public safety right here in Milwaukee,” Mayor Johnson said.

When asked more specifically about what could be done to curb such gun violence, Mayor Johnson recommended more harsh penalities for people who steal or possess illegal firearms, more accountability for gun owners who do not properly store their weapons, and increased background checks on gun sales.

The following breaking news alert has been left unaltered from its original publishing.

MILWAUKEE — Three Milwaukee police officers were shot on the northwest side of the city near N 91st St & W Custer Ave. Details are limited at this stage of the investigation, but a widescale police presence has been set up in the parking lot outside of the SuperThrift store.

It remains unclear how many people were involved in the incident. Milwaukee Police are expected to hold a press briefing at 2:00 p.m. CST this afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

