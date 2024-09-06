With the National Weather Service recently confirming two more tornado touchdowns, Wisconsin has now recorded its third highest number of twisters in a single year, and we may not be done yet. “Indeed the maximum, the peak happens during the spring,” explained WTMJ meteorologist Craig Koplien. “There is a secondary peak, late in the season, like right now in September.”

Despite a high number of tornadoes this year, well above the Wisconsin average of 23, most were of the weaker variety EF-0 or EF-1. There were no monster twisters like a Barneveld, Oakfield, or Stoughton. It’s one reason no one died in these storms, and only one person was reported injured. Koplien also credits better weather prediction technology. Meteorologists can now see tornadoes forming, well before they touch down. Not only that, but those earlier warnings are now getting to people on their phones. “Nearly everyone has one and nearly everyone has theirs set to receive notifications when dangerous weather is imminent.” Koplien continued, “Far fewer people now are getting completely blindsided by dangerous weather because they’re away from radio or TV.”

Wisconsin also confirmed its first ever tornadoes in February, two of them in fact, “…so now we’ve had one in every month of the year,” Koplien shared with WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. While we still could see additional severe storms and possible tornadoes this year, Koplien said the next couple of weeks look to be storm free.

