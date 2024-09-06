SAO PAULO – Packers fans are making their presence known in Brazil.

“There are a lot of Packers fans here,” Melanie Siegel, of Mayville, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “You see a Packers outfit and it’s ‘Go Pack Go!'”

Siegel and her two daughters Haven and Avi (ages 20 and 17) traveled to Brazil this week to see their beloved team. Friday has special meaning because it would’ve been her late husband’s 60th birthday. Thomas passed away in 2018.

“We just thought this was the most amazing way to celebrate,” Siegel said. “We’re a Packers family.”

On the flight down, it was a “50-50” split between Packers and Eagles fans, according to Siegel. But “on the streets we’ve seen more Packers fans. It’s all been Packers.”

“At breakfast, we met fans from Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Milwaukee,” Haven said. “Fans from all over.”

The rest of Friday will be a stop at the Jordy Nelson tailgate party, then off to the game.

“We’re going to see a win, I’m sure of it.”

As for the Siegel’s, you can always see them at Lambeau Field. Both Melanie and her daughter work as bartenders.

“If you’re ever in Section 113, come get a drink,” Melanie laughed.

