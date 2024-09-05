MILWAUKEE – Darrell Brooks, the man spending the rest of his life in prison for violently killing six people with his car at the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021, has been sentenced to an additional nine years in prison for a domestic violence situation occurring just days before that infamous tragedy.

Brooks, 42, received a nine-year sentence for second-degree recklessly endangering safety and intimidating a victim for the November 5, 2021 incident in which he threatened his former girlfriend, punched her and drove over her leg at a Milwaukee gas station. He pled no contest to both felony charges in May.

According to Chris Ramirez from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Brooks was brought into the courtroom for sentencing on Thursday chained to a wheelchair by his waist with court officials referring to it as a safety precaution.

Ramirez also reported that in the wake of his arrest for this incident, Brooks contacted the victim from jail and via his mother, claiming that he would marry and raise children with her if she did not cooperate with the prosecution.