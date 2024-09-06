PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville Police Department identify the man found dead in a heavily wooded area.

The body of 43-year-old Derek Eastlick from Waupaca, Wisconsin, was found by two people walking near a trail just west of Milwaukee Street on Monday, September 2. An initial autopsy did not reveal any signs of trauma or any information that would point to an obvious cause of death.

Platteville Police last encountered Eastlick on Friday, August 16, in the evening when he fled on foot from the scene of a traffic stop. Eastlick was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for an equipment violation.

Eastlick had a warrant for his arrest at the time of the traffic stop. Officers attempted to apprehend Eastlick, but he fled.

The cause for his death and the circumstances that led him to the wooded area are still unknown.