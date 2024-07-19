The list of top Democrats calling on President Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race now includes two Wisconsin names.

Congressman Mark Pocan was among a group of representatives to issue a statement Friday calling on the President to step aside.

“At this point…we must face the reality that widespread public concerns about your age and fitness are jeopardizing what should be a winning campaign” read the joint statement from Pocan, California’s Jared Huffman, Texas’s Marc Veasey, and Illinois’s Chuy Garcia. “Mr. President, you have always put our country and our values first. We call on you to do it once again, so that we can come together and save the country we love.”

As the Republican National Convention wraps up in Milwaukee, Vice President Kamala Harris is preparing to make a stop in the city on Tuesday for a campaign event. There has so far been no indication that Harris will address to growing concerns about President Biden’s campaign.

In a thread on X, Wisconsin State Senator Kelda Roys of Marshfield echoed Pocan’s sentiments:

Biden has been a transformational president — a good man & great American. I will enthusiastically vote & campaign for him if he’s on the ballot. We cannot risk another term by disgraced, twice-impeached, convicted felon Trump: our freedoms & fragile democracy are on the line…. — Kelda Roys (AidAccess.org) (@keldahelenroys) July 19, 2024

“In recent weeks, it’s become clear that Americans have insurmountable concerns about the President’s ability to campaign with the vigor and focus we need to defeat MAGA” said Roys. “As his path to victory has become vanishingly small, our best path to victory begins with him stepping aside.”

The latest Marquette University Law School poll indicated President Biden and former President Donald Trump were in a dead heat among registered voters, with Biden leading 51-49 percent among likely voters. That poll was released the day before a televised debate between the two that was highlighted by the President’s struggles at the microphone.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

WATCH: A peak inside at the book of Trump poetry — Wisconsin’s Afternoon News