UPDATE 7/19/24 at 7:15am – Multiple Speedway gas stations across the West Allis area are reporting their card readers are down.
A widespread technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers.
Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack.
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is also being impacted, as several delegates are attempting to leave the city after the Republican National Convention.
This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.