UPDATE 7/19/24 at 7:15am – Multiple Speedway gas stations across the West Allis area are reporting their card readers are down.

A widespread technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is also being impacted, as several delegates are attempting to leave the city after the Republican National Convention.

There is currently a worldwide ground stop affecting some of the airlines serving MKE. Anyone flying today should check their flight status before leaving for the airport. If their flight is delayed or canceled, they should not come to the airport and should instead keep in touch… — MKE – Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) July 19, 2024

This is a developing story; more information will be added as it becomes available.