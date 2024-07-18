MILWAUKEE — From mean tweets to poetry, that was the goal for Ian Pratt, who took those tweets from former President, Donald Trump, and turned them into volume one, poetry edition.

WTMJ’s John Mercure caught up with Ian to get an inside look at what these poems sound like, and even put a few logs on the fire and read his favorite ones to Julia Fello on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News.

WTMJ’s Decision Wisconsin coverage of the 2024 RNC is presented by Pasternak & Zirgibel.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with Julia Fello and John Mercure airs on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. CST. They’ll bring the latest breaking news, exclusive interviews and more from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee from July 15th through July 18th, 2024