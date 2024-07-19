MILWAUKEE – With the Republican National Convention in the review mirror, work is now underway to learn if the convention delivered on its promised economic boost.

“I’ve heard from several business owners saying this was the best week they’ve had,” VISIT Milwaukee’s Peggy Williams-Smith told WTMJ’s Wisconsin’s Morning News on Friday. “But I’ve heard from business owners who say they’re down 20%.”

Impact studies will be conducted in the coming weeks to determine the convention’s true impact, she said.

“We’ll look at what was spent and how (the RNC) affected the economy,” she explained. “It takes 90 days to put together.”

One thing is for certain, Williams Smith said her office is not looking back.

“There is really nothing we won’t go after, unless it requires a football field.”

