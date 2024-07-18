Packers quarterback Jordan Love still hasn’t signed a contract extension.

Is it possible Love and Packers Brass won’t have a deal done by the time Training Camp starts on Monday?

“I don’t envision him not being at practice (due to contract issues),” Packers Hall of Famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday. “There’s a lot of posturing and jockeying by both sides. I still think it’s going to get done, because it makes too much sense not to.”

Tauscher assumed guaranteed money is the sticking point.

“The Packers like contracts structured a certain way,” he explained. “A lot of NFL quarterbacks have gotten a lot of guaranteed money. It comes back to how much are the Packers going to give?”

Tauscher remains confident a deal will get done.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

VIDEO: Body camera footage of King Park shooting, residents react