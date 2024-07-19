by Brandon Sneide

July 19, 2024, 5:42 pm

MILWAUKEE – From Saturday Night Live to the re-creating the Oval Office, Jim Warlick has done it all, including showcasing the Oval Office all week in downtown Milwaukee last week during the Republican National Convention.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News’ John Mercure took the tour, and got to pick the brain of the man behind it all, who gave a great perspective on what it means for people all around the world to come see his incredible work.

From the entrance, to the wall, to the clocks displayed, the version of this Oval Office resembles the Ronald Reagan version from years ago.

“When you look out, you see the Washington Monument and the Jefferson memorial.”

Jim mentioned to John his recreation is just about two feet short of the actual Oval Office in Washington, but also made it known, the best part of all is this, is seeing the jubilee in his visitors as they enter, “The wonderful part is to see peoples face when they come in – they didn’t think they would ever be in the Oval Office.”

