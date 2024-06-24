MILWAUKEE – As communities in southeast Wisconsin clean up from an outbreak of tornadoes over the weekend, more potentially strong storms are on the way.

“It’ll be late Monday night,” WTMJ meteorologist Craig Koplien told Wis. Morning News. “I don’t anticipate any storms until (around or after) midnight. That’s always concerning because most people are in bed.”

Koplien urged people to use a mobile device or weather radio to ensure they are alerted of severe weather.

“The storms are expected to develop in northwest Wisconsin and then make the track south into southern Wisconsin,” he explained. “We’re seeing ingredients that lead us to believe the storms will maintain strength and not fizzle out by the time they get to the Milwaukee area. Somewhere between midnight – four or five am. The pre-dawn areas are most concerning.”

As for the tornados that hit portions of southeast Wisconsin on Saturday evening, they were evaluated as EF1 or EF2 in strentgh.

“These weren’t major tornadoes,” he said. “But it gives you more reason to understand that even a ‘weak-ish’ tornado still has the capability to take down even the most mature of trees and the most sturdy of built structures.”

