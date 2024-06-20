MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need help identifying and locating 2 individuals in connection to an armed robbery and potential false imprisonment.

The incident occurred Tuesday, June 18 at approximately 11:07 a.m. on the 9400 block of W. Lynx Ct on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

The suspects forced their way into the residence, pointed handguns at the resident, took property and left in a light colored or gray possible Chevrolet Cruze.

Suspect #1 is described as an African American male, 18-20 years of age, approximately 5’4″ with a stocky/muscular build. He was wearing a baseball cap, with a dreadlock hair style pulled to the back, a long sleeve shirt, and white or light colored shorts. He was armed with a handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as an African American male 18-20 years of age, 5’09”, 130-150 lbs, with a thin build and a short black afro. He was wearing a lighter color T-shirt and shorts. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.