MILWAUKEE – Today is both the official and unofficial start to summer in Milwaukee, as Summerfest 2024 opens up in line with the official Summer Solstice.

For those hoping to make another fests-worth of memories, we’ve got a complete guide of everything you need to know before, and after, you head through the gates at Henry Maier Festival Park.

GETTING TO THE GROUNDS

There are plenty of parking lots around the fest grounds for drivers to access during Summerfest. Parking starts at 40 dollars in the official lots, and Milwaukee World Festival says during peak times, lines to get into the lots will be long.

Alternate ways to get to the grounds include bus, streetcar, bike, scooter, rideshare, train, and shuttles:

The Milwaukee County Transit System has buses that will act similar to the old Freeway Fliers, transporting fest goers to and from park-and-rides at College Avenue, Brown Deer Park, and Hales Corners. Additionally, the CONNECT1 Bus Rapid Transit line now ends at The Couture Transit Center, about a block-and-a-half northwest of the north entrance to the grounds.

The Hop Streetcar is running its new Festival Line, combining the M and L lines to offer service at every stop along the system. The streetcar also has a stop at The Couture Transit Center.

Bikers can access the grounds via either the Hank Aaron State Trail or the Oak Leaf Trail. Bicycle parking is located near the Mid, North, and South entrance gates. Additionally, Bublr Bikes offers several stations downtown and in the Third Ward, and will have a staffed station at the north gate.

Uber and Lyft will have rideshare pickups and dropoffs near the north gate.

For festgoers from Chicago, the Amtrak Hiawatha Line runs to the Milwaukee Intermodal Station on St. Paul Avenue. Riders can catch The Hop from the station and ride to The Couture Transit Center.

Several bars and restaurants offer shuttle service to Summerfest:

NORTH OF GROUNDS:

McBob’s – 4919 W North Ave

Spitfire’s – 5018 W State St

Jack’s American Pub – 1323 E Brady St

WurstBar – 1239 E Brady St

Milwaukee Brat House – 1013 N 3rd St

Vier North Bar – 1832 E North Ave

Shorewood Brat House – 4022 N Oakland Ave

Caffrey’s Pub – 717 N 16th St

Murphy’s Irish Pub – 1613 W Wells St

Belmont – 784 N Jefferson St

Izzy Hops – 2311 N Murray Ave

Uncle Buck’s On Third – 1125 N 3rd St

Buck Bradley’s – 1019 N 3rd St

Camp Bar Wauwatosa – 6600 W North Ave, Wauwatosa

Who’s on Third – 1007 N 3rd St

SOUTH OF GROUNDS:

O’lydia’s – 338 S 1st St

Steny’s Tavern & Grill – 800 S 2nd St

Fat Daddy’s – 120 W. National

King Pins Spirits – 4102 S Kinnickinnic

Spirits – 922 Milwaukee Ave, Saint Francis

PartyTimeMKE/KeyMgmt –

Newport – 939 E Conway St

Paulies Pub – 8031 W Greenfield Ave

Gingerz – 3915 S Howell Ave

Dale Z’s – 3585 S Howell Ave

Jersey’s – 4024 S Howell Ave

Redbar – 2245 E St. Francis Ave

The Wisconsin Club – 900 W Wisconsin Ave

Clementine’s – 3143 S Clement Ave

Patti’s Power Plant – 2800 S Kinnickinnic Ave

HOW TO GET IN FOR FREE

As WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano always says: “If you pay full price to get into Summerfest, you just didn’t try very hard!” While you can of course buy single, three-day, or nine-day admission passes to Summerfest, there are always admission promotions that allow festgoers to get in for discounted prices or even free. You can find a full list of Summerfest admissions promotions here.

WHO’S PERFORMING THIS YEAR?

The Big Gig always attracts some of the biggest names in music and entertainment each year, and 2024 is no different! Vice President of Entertainment Scott Ziel joined Wisconsin’s Morning News Thursday to share more about the process behind acquiring pop star Sza for the fest, behind the scenes of booking, and more:

WTMJ’s Sandy Maxx has an in-depth guide to the best the fest has to offer on stage this year in our 2024 Summerfest Soundcheck:

A complete list of performances across all fest stages this year can be viewed here:

WHAT ABOUT THE FOOD AND BEVERAGE?

You can’t attend Summerfest without munching on some delicious food and sipping on a cool beverage!

The complete list of all food and drink options can be viewed here.

WHERE CAN I FIND WTMJ?

Ah yes, perhaps the most important question of all! WTMJ will be broadcasting live each Thursday and Friday from our Pella Windows & Doors of Wisconsin Mobile Studio:

To find our setup, head towards the Gruber Law Offices SportsZone:

If you want to see WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano and Storm Team 4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky dominate on the pickleball court, check out the first annual Milwaukee Celebrity Charity Pickleball Tournament: