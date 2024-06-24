GREEN BAY: The Green Bay Packers are expected to name Ed Policy as their new President and CEO, the team announced Monday.

Policy has served as chief operating officer for the team since 2018, and joined the Packers organization as vice president and general counsel in 2012. Policy’s professional experience includes nine years in executive leadership roles with the Arena Football League, including commissioner, president and CEO, and a year as an executive consultant with the NFL.

Team bylaws require the President and CEO to retire upon turning 70 years old, which current President Mark Murphy will do next year. Murphy has been in the President & CEO role since 2007.

“Congratulations to Ed on this well-deserved promotion to what I believe is the most unique and meaningful position in the world of professional sports,” said Murphy. “Ed has been a tremendous asset to the organization during his 12 years here and has been greatly instrumental in our success. His work on Titletown has been particularly impactful. He is highly respected – both in the building and within the NFL. I’ve enjoyed working with him and am confident he will be an excellent steward for the organization. In the coming year, he and I will continue to work closely together to ensure a smooth transition for our employees, players and fans.”

Murphy will continue to lead the Packers over the next 13 months and will work with Policy during a transition period that will include the upcoming season and culminate in July of 2025. Additionally, Policy will remain in his COO role until that time.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.