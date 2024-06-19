MILWAUKEE — Fire and police leaders across Southeast Wisconsin are searching for information about a string of 16 different fires that broke out during a two-and-a-half-to three-hour period on Tuesday in what appears to be a case of arson.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, the newly appointed Head of the Wisconsin Fire Chiefs Association, confirmed that the fires spanned from approx. 7:30 to 11 a.m. CST on June 18 — all near the areas of 49th & Center and 9th & Burleigh in Milwaukee. His team was shocked at what they found upon arrival.

“We would get to the alley, we would discover numerous garbage carts on fire running down the alley, [and] numerous buildings involved,” Chief Lipski said in a news conference on Tuesday.

He joined John Mercure and Julia Fello on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Wednesday to clarify details and spread awareness in hopes of finding whoever is responsible.

“In one of these situations, John, there was an entire family still sleeping that had to be awakened by neighbors,” Chief Lipski told Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. “The neighbor’s actions in that were absolutely critical, but the fact that it happened at all is critical.”

Chief Lipski told WTMJ that while he cannot speak to the specific legalities and qualifiers, he believes from a firefighter’s perspective that these fires should be viewed as attempted homicide.

At least one family — a mother and her three children — was displaced by the fires while another firefighter suffered a laceration in the response. Chief Lipski confirmed to WTMJ that the firefighter is in good spirits and will not endure any further issues from his laceration.

Nonetheless, Milwaukee fire and police officials are determined to find the culprit(s) who drew 11 different organizations to respond from across the area for firefighting, paramedic and investigative efforts.

“This represents a tremendous, tremendous risk to the public. The areas that whoever is responsible for this has chosen is uniquely susceptible to fire spread given the close spacing of these homes, the wood-framed cladding and exteriors on these homes,” Chief Lipski explained on Tuesday.

Especially in the current heat across Southeast Wisconsin, the fires grew increasingly dangerous to the structures, people and firefighters they threatened.

Of four damaged buildings, two were occupied at the time of the fire. In addition to the Milwaukee Police Department, the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall is assisting in the investigation. A $5,000 reward has been issued for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this situation is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department or the Wisconsin Arson Investigation hotline (1-800-362-3005) as soon as possible.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

