Stories you might Have Missed from around Wisconsin.

Boscobel: Prisoners sue state.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against top officials of the Wisconsin department of Corrections. Prisoners claim that millions of dollars worth of downloaded music, books, games and movies have been stolen from them after the DOC changed tablet vendors. The suit was brought on behalf of Robert Huber, a prisoner at Boscobel-based maximum security prison and other prisoner alleges the DOC forced them to turn in their old tablets and repurchase their downloaded materials. A similar class action suit in Florida resulted in a settlement. Full Story

Beaver Dam: Local woman named Miss Wisconsin.

Twenty-Two year old Mandi Genord will be representing Wisconsin for the title of Miss America 2025. The Beaver Dam native and former Miss Wisconsin Teen won the Miss Wisconsin title Saturday night in Oshkosh. Mandi competed against 30 other young women from across the state. She is a 2024 graduate of the University of Alabama with bachelor’s degrees in political science, communication studies and dance. Her future plans include attending law school. She is also the third Miss Wisconsin Teen to win the title of Miss Wisconsin. Full Story

Lake Geneva: Don’t illegally harvest cicadas!

The Department of Natural Resources has added another story to the pantheon of “Is this really a thing?” The Department is reminding people to stop illegally taking cicadas from State Park property. Lake Geneva is a hotspot for cicada activity and the Department had received numerous reports of people harvesting the red-eyed noisy nuisances at Big Foot beach State Park. State Law prohibits capturing and removing animals, including insects from state parks. Wardens may take enforcement action if violations are observed. Full Story