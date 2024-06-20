UPDATE at 5:00 p.m. CST on June 20: Reports indicate that at least one person was shot and killed by Milwaukee police officers in a chase that led to the extended closure of I-43 in both directions from Capitol Dr. to Locust St.

MILWAUKEE — Commuters should avoid I-43 from Capitol Dr to Locust St in both directions while authorities investigate an alleged pursuit and shooting that left at least three people injured on Thursday afternoon.

As reported by our news partners at TMJ4, suspects in an allegedly stolen vehicle were chased onto the highway by Milwaukee police officers. The suspect vehicle allegedly crashed in the construction zone near a cement mixer on I-43, where Milwaukee police officers allegedly fired their weapons shortly before 3:00 p.m. CST.

It remains unclear whether gunfire was returned to law enforcement. However, TMJ4 is reporting that one suspect is in custody at this time. It has been confirmed that at least three gunshot wound victims have been hospitalized.

Evening commuters are urged to travel east/west instead of north/west in the area near and between Capitol Dr and Locust St. However, authorities are asking that commuters also avoid side streets nearby to the investigation site.

The Milwaukee Police Department will hold a briefing later this evening. Tune into 620 WTMJ and return to WTMJ.com for updates on this situation.

