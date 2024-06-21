MILWAUKEE – Summerfest won’t be the only place to hear music in Milwaukee this weekend. Country star Kenny Chesney is scheduled to return to American Family Field on Saturday.

“It’s great for music fans,” Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “We have a great relationship with Summerfest. If you’re not a Chesney fan, there’s great opportunities (to enjoy music at the Big Gig). There is certainly enough people to enjoy both activities.”

Chesney seems to enjoy his time in Milwaukee. He has played the Brewers stadium multiple times.

“He loves playing here,” Schlesinger said. “He loves the climate-controlled environment of the roof. We sell out every time he comes.”

AmFam Field is quickly becoming the place to be for high profile musicians. Rapper Snoop Dogg spent time at the stadium before his show at Potawatomi Casino last weekend. Snoop took pictures, signed autographed, spent time in the Brewers TV booth, etc.

“I thought he was going to serve some hot dogs and pour some beer,” Schlesinger joked. “He did everything!”

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: “That should be attempted homicide” — Milwaukee’s Fire Chief analyzes 16 fires believed to be arson on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News