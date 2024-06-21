Stories you may have missed from around Wisconsin.

Kenosha: Paleontology Program in danger of closing.

In 2022 the Carthage Institute for Paleontology was on a dig in Montana. A volunteer walked over to the Institute Director, Thomas Carr to report a curious find. Carr told the young man to photograph the bones, bag them and put them away. Thinking the discovery was a run of the mill find, Carr didn’t look at it until later that night. When he did, he got quite a shock. Carr discovered that the bones were pieces of leg and shin from a junior T-Rex. Despite that substantial find, the Institute has lost funding to pay for a director. Carthage College initially removed the funding as part of cuts during the pandemic. Two grants kept funds flowing, but they are ending. Soon the program and the T-Rex will both be extinct. Full Story

Kewaunee: Opioid settlement used to fund mental health screenings for law enforcement.

A program to provide wellness and support services for first responders will continue in Kewaunee County thats to an ironic source. The County will use a portion of the nearly $173,000 settlements with opioid producers. The money will be used for wellness screenings for those who experienced secondary trauma from an opioid related emergency events. Kewaunee County Sheiff Matt Joski told the board that in the past the department used grants to cover the expenses of the screenings, but even though no grant money was available, he said the program was still important. Thankfully the Board agreed. Full Story

Eau Claire: Kids use their lemonade stand for a good cause.

Three Eau Claire siblings are taking the old saying “if life gives you lemons, make lemonade” to heart. James. Aubrey and Isla Erickson will be using their lemonade stand to raise money to fight cancer at the fourth annual Grading against Cancer Golf outing in Eau Claire. The money they raised will go to the Carbone Cancer and Research and Treatment Center in Madison. The siblings came up with the idea last summer after hearing about Cancer fundraising at a different event. James, the oldest of the Erickson children said “We just want to help people who are fighting cancer. That’s why we do this, to help people.” Full Story

Milwaukee: Cicada bobbleheads available at National Bobblehead Museum.

Maybe the sights and sounds of this summer’s cicada invasion have driven you crazy. Maybe you’re one of the folks who can’t wait until the next 17 years for the next brood to drop into your hood. If you’re in the cicada loving camp, do I have news for you. A cicada bobblehead is now available at Milwaukee’s national Bobblehead Hall of Fame. The cicada bobblehead features wide spread red eys, short antennae and membranous wings, it sits atop a base covered in a grass-like substance. The cicada bobblehead is only available through the Hall of Fame’s online store. They cost $30 with $8 shipping. Unfortunately there is no buzz element. Full Story